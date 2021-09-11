The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 99,303 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $244,871,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.65. The company has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

