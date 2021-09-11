JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $101,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

