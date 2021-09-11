iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lowered by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $80.74. 1,368,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.