Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 25,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

