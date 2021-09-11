Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 728,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

