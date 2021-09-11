Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,519 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 1.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 2.68% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $208,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,984,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,172,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $114.94. 322,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $134.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

