$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.09. 603,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

