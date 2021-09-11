Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $45.91 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 5.7% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $45,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $13,308,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.1% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 444,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

