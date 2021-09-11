Wings Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $4.07 million and $40,142.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00164806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

