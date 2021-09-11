Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

