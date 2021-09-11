Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,159. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

