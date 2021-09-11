Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.39.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 843,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -651.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

