Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.78. 649,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

