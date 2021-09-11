Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.82. 813,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

