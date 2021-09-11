The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.28.

Shares of KR stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,162. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

