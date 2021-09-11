JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,605 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

