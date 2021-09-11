Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 17,619 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in UDR by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $670,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,276. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.21, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

