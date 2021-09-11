Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 19,332 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $33,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.55. 488,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.98.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

