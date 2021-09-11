Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 271,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

