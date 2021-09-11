InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $766,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 162,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

