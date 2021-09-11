Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. 262,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.