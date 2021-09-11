Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $449.38 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.55 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

