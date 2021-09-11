Credit Agricole S A Acquires 270 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.29 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 954,728 shares of company stock worth $67,721,381. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

