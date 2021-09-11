DeFi Bids (BID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $78.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $520,507.20 and approximately $78.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00164176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043710 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,725,810 coins and its circulating supply is 22,855,852 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

