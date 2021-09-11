DMScript (DMST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,266.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $405,515.29 and approximately $3,266.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.