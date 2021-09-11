DCM Advisors LLC Invests $723,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

SPG traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.