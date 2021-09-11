DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.29. 409,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,760. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.01 and its 200 day moving average is $324.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.