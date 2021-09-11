DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,275. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

