Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,647. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,592. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

