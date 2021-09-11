Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Raised by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 229,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

