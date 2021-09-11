DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

