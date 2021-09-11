DCM Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.07. 1,041,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.87 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

