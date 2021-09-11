O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,465.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,326.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

