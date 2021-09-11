Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

