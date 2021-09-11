First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,192 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Jabil by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.94 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

