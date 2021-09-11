Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. 2,435,416 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

