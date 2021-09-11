Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 491 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after buying an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $20,199,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 238,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $14,275,000.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 241,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,496. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89.

