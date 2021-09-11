iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.67. 761,967 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.