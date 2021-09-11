$0.20 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.15. 6,613,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897,688. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $3,081,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 4,549.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

