Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 285,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,067. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

