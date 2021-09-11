Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 85,513 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 85,513 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 5,719,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.