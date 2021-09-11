Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,531 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $266.73. 370,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

