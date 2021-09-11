Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 332,643 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,582,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,872,206. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

