Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,108 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. 584,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,393. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

