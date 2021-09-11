Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.52)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $236.8-$238.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.90 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

SUMO stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

