JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 172,577.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 196,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 196,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 231,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

