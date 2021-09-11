Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,840 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 119,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.