Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 96,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,123,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Pool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $493.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.24 and a 200 day moving average of $425.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.38 and a 1 year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

