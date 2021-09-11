Security National Trust Co. Buys 2,890 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 76.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 4.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $322,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $247.90 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

