Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.